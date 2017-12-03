Kellan Lutz Designs Wife Brittany Gonzales Wedding Ring – See Photos

Kellan Lutz designed his new wife Brittany Gonzales stunning diamond ring.

The pair showed off close ups of their wedding rings as well as her engagement ring on their Instagram pages.

And the actor provided a personal touch when it came to his new bride’s stunning bling.

Lutz, 32, captioned the photo: ‘Haha, I am picky and I knew what I wanted, and there were a lot of specifics and meanings behind the choosing of the stone and design of the ring so thanks @awaddiamonds for making everything possible and with so much perfection’

TV host Gonzales posted an image on Thanksgiving the same photo of the two wearing wedding rings and holding up books that read “Mr.” and “Mrs.”

She is wearing two eternity wedding bands in between a large diamond halo engagement ring. Kellan is wearing a plain, thick gold band.

Lutz – who played vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films – also shared on his Instagram Stories feed a photo of the two appearing as bride and groom emojis.

The couple’s engagement was revealed in September after two years of dating and Kellan took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to announce they had gotten married.

Kellan previously dated Australian actress Sharni Vinson.

The couple, who were first linked in 2011, called it quits in 2013.

