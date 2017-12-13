‘I’ve Been Practicing For A Long Time!’John Stamos To Become A Dad — At Age 54

John Stamos is going to be a daddy! The 54-year-old actor has finally found the woman he wants to spend his life with, and now it seems, he and Caitlin McHugh are ready to start a family.

The star recently revealed to PEOPLE, “We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.'”

He added that he and McHugh had previously “talked about” having a child, and now that they’re happily engaged, everything just fell into place.

PHOTOS: 21 Years Apart! John Stamos Takes Much Younger Girlfriend Out On The Town

Stamos then claimed that McHugh suggested they have a kid before their wedding. When he asked “why?” she reportedly said: “Because you’re old.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Stamos proposed to his model gal on October 22 at Disneyland. It seems, however, that he knew of McHugh’s pregnancy even before he popped the question!

He continued in his interview: “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!'”

PHOTOS: John Stamos’ New Fiancée Shows Off Engagement Ring, Days After Disney Proposal!

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” said McHugh. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

Stamos agreed, saying he “always wanted to be a dad,” and people always told him he should have kids, but he would jokingly respond “That ship has sailed.”

Now that it’s all coming together, however, the actor couldn’t be more excited.

PHOTOS: Tortured Love Life: Inside John Stamos’ Rocky Road To Happily Ever After

“I’ll be a fun dad,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he says, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

“He’s always been wonderful with kids, and I’m sure he will be an amazing father,” agreed fiancée Caitlin McHugh. “”I greatly admire his originality, creativity, ambition, work ethic and humor — all qualities I’m sure he’ll pass down to his child… [he has] the biggest, most loving and generous heart of anyone I know.”

What do you think of John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s happy baby news? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.