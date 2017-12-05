John Mayer Hospitalized! Singer Sent In For Emergency Surgery

John Mayer was just hospitalized!

As RadarOnline.com has just learned, the “Still Feel Like Your Man” singer was taken into the emergency room for a last-minute surgery his Tuesday, hours before he was supposed to perform in Louisiana.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” tweeted the company this afternoon.

An appendectomy is the surgical removal of the vermiform appendix. It is a procedure that is normally performed when a patient suffers acute appendicitis and is in need of emergency assistance.

John Mayer’s rep has yet to give an update on his condition.

