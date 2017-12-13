James Corden Welcomes Third Child: ‘We Can’t Stop Smiling!’

James Corden is now a father-of-three! The beloved Carpool Karaoke host welcomed a gorgeous baby daughter with wife Julia Carey, this Tuesday, December 12.

The ecstatic star announced the news via Twitter, saying: “Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice!”

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two are already parents to 6-year-old Max and 3-year-old Carey.

This past September, Carey showed off her growing baby bump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Corden, 39, joked about his wife’s pregnancy cravings on the red carpet as he cradled her belly in front of the cameras.

“I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so [I’m] mostly just thinking of places that I can hide snacks,” hilarious told E! News at the time. “That’s all I’m really doing — I walk around thinking, ‘Where can I hide snacks?’ ‘Cause she’s gonna get hungry every seven minutes.”

