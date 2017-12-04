Elton John’s Mom Dies, Months After Healing Broken Relationship

Elton John‘s beloved mother, Sheila Farebrother, passed away this Monday morning at age 92, RadarOnline.com has learned. The star shared a sweet statement voicing his sadness over the death, which unfortunately came months after the two mended their formerly broken relationship.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton,” wrote the musician.

Along with his message, Elton posted a happy photo of him and his mom at a luxurious gala.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 4, 2017

After nine years of feuding over grandchildren and mutual family friends, Elton John, 70, and Farebrother reconnected in 2015 when she turned 90 and hired him to sing at her party. They worked on patching up their differences and officially called themselves reconciled this May.

“So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton,” he tweeted at the time.

According to Daily Mail, the star supported his mother financially throughout her years, despite their rocky relationship. He visited her this past Monday, one week before her sad death.

