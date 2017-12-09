David Cassidy’s Estate Sued By Lawyers For $102k Unpaid Bill

Late pop star David Cassidy‘s estate is being sued by the actor’s former lawyers over a $102,000 unpaid bill.

Law firm Rodier & Rodier sued the actor over unpaid legal bills in 2013, according to court papers.

The Blast website is reporting that the firm represented Cassidy for five years in various cases.

Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015. He listed the law firm as a creditor during the case. The bankruptcy was dismissed but the debt was not discharged.

Rodier & Rodier went back to Florida court on October 3 to re-start their lawsuit and a hearing was set for December 20 on the matter.

However, former teen idol Cassidy died on November 21, aged 67.

The final invoice they sent to Cassidy came to $134,221.50 and he paid $31,387.50 of the bill, which left an unpaid balance of $102,834.

Earlier this week, the firm filed docs to substitute Cassidy’s estate as the defendant so they can continue on with their suit to collect their money.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Cassidy left $150,000 to his son, Beau, in his final will and testament.

