Corey Feldman’s 1993 Audio Recordings Exposing Hollywood Pedophiles Found!

Corey Feldman‘s shocking claim he spilled the identities of Hollywood’s biggest child predators to authorities in 1993 has proven true, despite initial doubts he was lying, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a bombshell discovery, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department has found recordings backing up what Feldman, 46, first revealed in an October interview on Today.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Feldman insisted to Matt Lauer that he “sat down and I gave them names. They’re on record. They have all this information.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have found the former child actor’s 24-year-old recorded interview, which he gave when he was 14 as part of officials’ investigation into molestation charges against Michael Jackson.

“Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation,” Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover told Radar.

“In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.”

For the moment, what the recordings reveal won’t be made public.

“Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release,” noted Hoover.

Originally, officials in the Sheriff’s Office denied any knowledge of Feldman’s recorded allegations against Hollywood sex abusers.

“We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993,” they said after Feldman’s Today interview. “Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects.”

