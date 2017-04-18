Wynonna Judd’s Secret Shame — Daughter BUSTED & JAILED For Cooking Meth

Country singer Wynonna Judd has been hiding a major secret from fans: Her wild child daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been in and out of court for more than a year after she was BUSTED for meth!

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kelley – Judd’s 21-year-old daughter with ex Arch Kelley – was arrested on December 18, 2015, at a Nashville Walgreen’s store, when cops caught her acting very suspiciously.

“Detectives noticed the vehicle was sitting at the location for an extended period of time,” Kelley’s arrest affidavit states. She “was observed exiting the vehicle and entering the store.”

Cops pulled her over because her license plate “was improperly secured” and “held on by one screw.”

While they were chatting her up “a concerned citizen handed detectives a plastic bag that was thrown from the passenger side” of Kelley’s car in the parking lot.

“Inside the bag was a torn up box of pseudoephedrine, and a receipt showing a purchase of Coleman fuel,” the documents claim. Security camera footage proved that Kelley had made the purchase, and that someone had then thrown the bag from her car.

According to the affidavit, “these items are the precursors for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.” Cops searched a national database and found that Grace had been banned from purchasing pseudoephedrine because her “purchase history” was “consistent with someone who is manufacturing methamphetamine.”

Kelley was arrested and charged with promotion of meth manufacture, a felony.

In May 2016, she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth, a misdemeanor.

But the trouble didn’t end there. She was arrested in Alabama on November 13, 2016, for being a “fugitive from justice,” and her probation was revoked on November 29, 2016. Her case was transferred to drug court for 18 months.

Then on February 20, she was arrested AGAIN for trying to flee the law in Tennessee, and shipped back to the state, where she was officially arrested on March 1, and charged with evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession. She’s currently still in custody.

As Radar has reported, Kelley has been a problem child for years. In 2011, she disappeared for several days during a flight layover while returning from boarding school. In December 2012, Wynonna sent the teen to a “behavioral camp” for six months, according to a source. Grace petitioned a court to give custody of her to aunt

Grace petitioned a court to give custody of her to aunt Ashley Judd, claiming her mom was a pill-popping, abusive nightmare. Wynonna denied those allegations, but Ashley got temporary custody and Kelley moved into her Tennessee home in 2014.

Kelley’s attorney did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

