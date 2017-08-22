WWE Diva Dana Brooke Pens Tribute To Deceased Bodybuilder Boyfriend Dallas McCarver

The distraught girlfriend of bodybuilder Dallas McCarver has shared a personal tribute to her bodybuilder boyfriend, just hours after he reportedly choked to death on some food.

“Aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 (sic) be my life – Dallas was the only one who understood me,” WWE Diva Dana Brooke wrote on Instagram.

McCarver, known as “Big Country,” was a big name in the world of body building, and just last year placed 8th at the Mr. Olympia competition.

The 26-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive Tuesday morning at his home in Boca Raton, Fla. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn’t see him for that,” Brooke continued. “I saw him for him and his heart! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I’d say it!”

Police in Boca Raton, Fla., where McCarver lived, are now awaiting the medical examiner’s report for the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

Details on a memorial service will be released soon, and Brooke has already started a nonprofit organization to honor her love.

“You were my life, you are my life,” she wrote. “I still smell u (sic) and feel ur (sic) presence, never leave my side.”

