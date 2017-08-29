Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pet Parrot Outed Her For Husband’s Murder

She almost got away with murder!

Michigan women Glenna Duram has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her husband Martin five times in May of 2015, Radaronline.com has learned.

The verdict comes after Martin’s parrot, Bud, was heard repeating “Don’t f**king shoot” several times.

After killing Martin, who was 46 at the time, she then turned the gun on her in a failed suicide attempt.

Her lawyers aimed to show that she was not in her right state of mind at the time, listing several medications as evidence.

But on Monday following a 10-day trial, Glenna was found guilty of first degree murder by the jury.

Martin’s ex wife, Christian Keller, revealed that Bud seemed to be imitating his last words. Her claim was backed up by Martin’s parents, who say they were certain that the parrot was revealing what happened.

The bird is now in Christian’s custody. Glenna’s lawyers plans on appealing the ruling.

