Aging Willie Nelson: Too Ill To Perform?

Fading country superstar Willie Nelson walked off stage in the middle of a Texas gig
with no explanation, and didn’t return for nearly 20 minutes —
sparking fears for the pot-loving 84-year-old.
When the Red Headed Stranger, who has battled emphysema and pneumonia, reemerged, he appeared “disoriented,” say spies.
The scary incident follows Willie axing several tour dates after falling so ill, a source declared him “at death’s door.”
“Willie’s got a new album, new tour and new pot business,” says a music mole. “That’s a lot of pressure.”