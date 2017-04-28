‘We All Knew’: Dad Of Whitney Houston’s Lesbian Lover Confirms Decades Of Speculation

The rumors are true: Whitney Houston and her female personal assistant were actually lovers, Robyn Crawford’s father told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

What’s more, the superstar — who tragically died of an overdose 2012 — kept her lesbian love affair from the public for nearly four decades.

“I knew 40 years ago, we all knew,” Dennis Crawford, 79, insisted to Radar today. “I saw them together.”

The doting father, who said he saw the two women holding hands and kissing, accepted his daughter’s longtime romance with the famous singer.

“When she told me, there was nothing I could do about it except love her,” he recalled.

Robyn’s family members weren’t the only confidantes in Houston’s inner circle to know the truth, the older Crawford claimed.

Whitney Houston’s mom, Cissy Houston – who continues to publicly deny her that her daughter dated a woman — knew she was intimately involved with her longtime gal pal.

“She knew about the relationship with my daughter 25 years ago. Why she would deny it, you have to ask her,” Dennis huffed.

Whitney’s famous cousin, fellow singer Dionne Warwick, also was in on the closely guarded secret.

“Dionne grew up with them, and knew about it too,” Dennis added.

As Radar previously reported, the tragic star’s bodyguard and friend claimed Whitney and Robyn shared a forbidden love in the new documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me.

“Robyn provided a safe place for her…in that Whitney found safety and solace,” Whitney’s stylist Ellin Lavar said in the film.

Her former bodyguard claimed the two split when Whitney’s eventual husband Bobby Brown entered the picture, leading to the downward spiral that eventually took her life.

Bobby also confirmed the rumored romance in 2016, but claimed he wished Robyn had remained in Whitney’s life to keep her out of trouble.

As Radar readers know, Whitney and Robyn met as teens in their native East Orange, New Jersey, back in 1979. Robyn was upgraded to the role of Whitney’s personal assistant as her career exploded the following decade.

Robyn left her job in 2000, and the pair never spoke again, she has claimed.

