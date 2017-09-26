Wendy Williams Defends Husband In Cheating Scandal: ‘I Stand By My Guy!’

Wendy Williams has finally addressed those cheating rumors about her beloved husband Kevin Hunter RadarOnline.com has learned.

Straight from her hosting chair on The Wendy Williams Show, the star addressed the elephant in the room, warning viewers not to believe the hype.

“It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic, ” she said. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband. Without giving the story too much attention, you can believe what you want.”

As Radar readers know, Hunter, 46, was recently bashed for allegedly leading a double life and hiding his raunchy mistress from his longtime wife.

Sources even said he was “in love” with both women!

Then, as she lifted up her hand and flashed her ritzy wedding ring, she stated: “I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning. All is well in Hunterville, don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you — I would let you know.”

The TV host, 53, has been married to Hunter for over 20 years, and was recently spotted on a romantic beach vacation with him, before the infidelity rumors began.

Concluded the star in her popular show: “I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”

