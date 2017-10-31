Medical Emergency: Wendy Williams Collapses On Live TV!

Is Wendy Williams okay?

Dressed as the Statue of Liberty, the daytime diva collapsed after slurring her words and stumbling on the set of her talk show this morning, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a terrifying video, the 53-year-old appeared wide-eyed and panicked as she struggled to announce her annual Halloween costume contest.

“We always have a lot of fun, let’s get started…Our first caress…” she appeared to say, before falling backwards and fainting to the floor.

Audience members screamed in shock as a producer ran to Williams’ aid.

But after a brief hiatus, Williams returned to the camera.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she told the audience.

“But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

