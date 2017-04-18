‘Voice’ Producers BEG Gwen Stefani To Stay Amid Stars’ Threats To Leave

Tensions are running high on the set of The Voice!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gwen Stefani has threatened to leave the NBC singing competition show over nemesis Miley Cyrus‘ plan to return to her old coach’s chair next season. And now, execs are scrambling to keep the fan-favorite No Doubt singer onscreen.

“Producers would love nothing more than for both Gwen and Miley to be on the show at the same time because there would be so much drama, but Gwen simply does not want any part of it,” a show insider told Radar.

“They would even throw her a considerable amount of money, but between her and Blake [Shelton], money really doesn’t matter.”

Producers are also terrified that the 47-year-old millionaire’s departure will cause a “domino effect,” which could lead to her boyfriend Shelton, 40, and veteran coach Adam Levine, 38, also taking off.

According to the insider, Stefani is not concerned with her costars’ decisions.

“Gwen just does not want to be any part of the show when Miley returns,” the source told Radar.

“Gwen is set on leaving, and it is Blake’s choice if he wants to go with her.”

