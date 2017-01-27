Cast Shakeup Shocker! Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd’s Fate On ‘RHOC’ Uncovered

Heather Dubrow is not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but what about her enemies? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd will be back in the OC for season 12.

“Vicki and Kelly are going to return,” a source told Radar. “They are just trying to get more money since they know that they bring the drama and RHOC needs their drama.”

Dodd seems to be working hard for a raise, as she sparked departure rumors when she tweeted that she will “prob not” return to the Bravo show.

“I may come back, but it’s probably unlikely,” she told a user. “I’m not sure yet.”

The cast shakeup comes after Dubrow announced her departure from the show.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” she said on her PodcastOne show, Heather Dubrow’s World. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

She continued, “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

She added that she will “miss the girls.”

PHOTOS: Heather & Terry Dubrow Make A Tropical Escape After Revealing A HUGE Family Bombshell

The departure is good news for her enemy Dodd, as they went at it during the season 11 reunion special.

“You’re not the boss. Are you senior staff at Bravo?” Dodd fired at Dubrow when she said that she was disgusted by Dodd’s behavior on the show.

Are you glad Gunvalson and Dodd will be back? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.