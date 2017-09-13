Say What? Brooks Ayers Working In Medical Field Just Two Years After Faking Cancer!

Vicki Gunvalson‘s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers works in the healthcare field after relocating to Indiana despite his cancer-scamming past! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s shocking job position.

Ayers, 50, works as a Territory Manager for Hospital Sales for the company DocRx, which is a “licensed manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare products and services for hospitals, pharmacies and physicians.”

Ayers’ bio boasts on the company’s website that he brings over 25 years of healthcare experience.

PHOTOS: Un-Real! Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ — The Truth About Brooks Ayers’ Cancer & More

“Upon graduating from college, Brooks worked as a consumer lender for Trustmark National Bank in Jackson, MS,” the website read. “He did this for two years before transitioning into selling medical supplies for a regional medical supply distributor.

The bio continues, “In 1993, Brooks assumed the role of mergers and acquisitions director of the Southeast, for Rotech Medical Corporation, a publicly traded durable medical supply company.”

Since 1995, Ayers has been involved in “numerous healthcare companies nationally to assist hospitals in increasing revenue streams.”

PHOTOS: Living A Lie! Vicki Gunvalson & Brooks Ayers Breakup: 7 Secrets Behind The Split

An employee from the company exclusively confirmed to Radar that Ayers is still employed there.

Absent from the bio is Ayers’ shocking cancer scandal. He split from Gunvalson in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records that alleged he suffered from stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Despite forging the medical records, he maintains that he was diagnosed with cancer.

PHOTOS: Results Are In! Oncologist Weighs In On ‘RHOC’ Brooks Ayers Cancer Documents — The Shocking Truth!

Gunvalson’s co-stars accused her of helping Ayers lie about the medical records and diagnosis on the Bravo show.

“Vicki is a lot of things, but stupid? Hardly. A liar? Hardly,” he told Radar in 2016. “Vicki was not in on any cancer scam or created storyline. There is no scam. I simply didn’t continue to give her information about my illness when I learned of the devious nature and intentions of the cast. Vicki never has paid me to be quiet regarding this ‘supposed’ scam nor has paid me to release any statements.”

Ayers now lives in Fishers, Indiana and is dating new girlfriend Christy Groves Lindeman.

Does Ayers’ job surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.