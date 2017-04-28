Verne Troyer’s Playboy Ex-Wife Tells All

“Austin Powers” star Verne Troyer is back in rehab, and only Radar can rip the covers off

the depraved lifestyle of orgies, booze and wife-swapping that put him there!

The Mini-Me actor has bounced in and out of rehab for years, and once nearly died of alcohol poisoning.

But the 2-foot-8 horndog’s real vice is sex — and lots of it!

“He was a sex addict!” declared his ex-Playboy model wife, Genevieve Gallen.

According to Genevieve, the couple had sex up to 10 times in a single day!

“He was only the second man I’d ever slept with, and he told me that he’d had huge numbers of girls,” she dished.

Verne’s also freely admitted he’s indulged in no-holds-barred orgies —

including an all-night, five-in-a-bed romp with three Playboy bunnies and a pal at the Playboy Mansion in 2005!

“I had the best night of my life and lived out most men’s fantasies,” Verne boasted.

“I didn’t just pleasure one Playboy bunny, I pleasured three! And it doesn’t get much better than that.”