Legal War After Tragedy? Vegas Victim Families Could Sue Killer’s Hotel For Millions!

Three days following the Las Vegas attack, over 500 concertgoers are recovering from bullet sustained injuries during the massacre that left 59 people dead. Beverly Hills lawyer, Adam Sack, exclusively tells RadarOnline.com victims could sue the hotel where the deranged killer stayed at for millions.

“Victims could try to get money from the shooter, they could probably obviously sue him,” Sack said. “Considering how many victims were effected, it’s not enough. They’re going to want to sue the hotel and the concert promoters.”

Stephen Paddock, 64, was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel which he used as a sniper’s nest to open fire on a crowd of 20,000 people for approximately nine to 11 minutes.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Secrets

“The hotel had this guy get into his room, bringing up more than 25 guns, — it’s going to show that the hotel needed better security,” Sack told Radar. “There were cameras everywhere [recording] suspicious activity. The victims can easily sue for negligence — which covers everything. The hotel should’ve known and should’ve prevented what that guy did — bringing in so many suitcases with weapons and not screening him and not providing metal detectors.”

Paddock was in the room for three days planning his attack. During the days leading up to the mass murders, not a single hotel employee visited his room for cleaning or maintenance.

“The guy was drilling and setting up, and the hotel did nothing,” Sack angrily declared. “They couldn’t even locate him at first, only when the smoke alarm went out from the gun powder were they able to find him — so it was even an accident that they found him. Clearly the security team was not protecting the guests. Even the windows — how easily he was able to shoot through the glass to target the concertgoers. The hotel needed stronger glass — bullet proof glass.”

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

Sack also claims how the concert promoters were at fault for wrapping a fence around the venue to where people couldn’t escape when the attack took place.

“They put in a fence around the area so there was only one way in and one way out — people were basically trapped in,” Sack said. “They could easily sue the promoter; it was dangerous; they didn’t have an emergency exit.”

While officials discovered Paddock had a big bank account to his name, attorney Sack says the severity of this attack will cost much more then the several millions the crazed gunman has.

“The shooter is rich — let’s say he has $5 million in the bank — just one victim who was shot in the leg or something could cost a million dollars. Think about one who needs rehabilitative surgery. You’re talking 500 people, and let’s say each will get $1 million, it’s a huge lawsuit, you’re looking at $500 million give or take,” Sack explains. “Also consider the recovery time, and how bad the injury is. If you’re a victim that was killed — let’s say you’re a brain surgeon and you were expected to get lots of money in your life but you were killed — the family could sue for millions. So it will determine what your earning power was before you were killed.”

PHOTOS: 50 Dead After Orlando Nightclub Shooting — The Latest Developments

According to Sack, family of the victims can sue for damages based on the claim called “loss of consortium” — where a family member claims damages for loved ones killed in negligent acts.

“I’m telling you right now, this is going to be — once the drama dies down — it’s going to be lawsuits after lawsuits. Everyone will sue everyone,” Sack told Radar. “The hotel will sue the city because there wasn’t property development of the road, they can sue the one who designed the hotel — you can dream up all kinds of lawsuits that prove this attack could’ve been prevented.”

Investigators have not yet found a motive for the shooting.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.