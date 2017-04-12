Lala’s Revenge! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Filming Secret Project With Lisa Vanderpump

Lala Kent is done with SUR, but she’s not done with TV!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Vanderpump Rules star will be appearing on a new Bravo show — with help from her former boss!

“Lala is supposed to be filming soon for Lisa Vanderpump’s new dog spin-off show,” an insider told Radar exclusively.

PHOTOS: Surgery Overload! Lala Kent Confesses To Undergoing 3 Procedures In One Day

“It’s because she and Lisa are friends, and Lisa actually feels sorry for Lala,” the insider explained. “She thinks she’s misunderstood and picked on by the Vanderpump crew.”

“She’s taking her under her wing and getting her to work her stuff out,” the source said.

Bravo fans know that Kent, 25, quit VPR but appeared at the reunion show to stand up for herself against Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. She ended up making amends with the girls, but ultimately felt it was best to leave the show behind her.

PHOTOS: Out Of Her League! Lala Kent SLAMS Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian & More A-Listers

Now, her former boss and RHOBH alum, Vanderpump, 56, is plotting her own spin-off around her Vanderpump Pets Foundation — and could use Kent’s penchant for drama.

“Lisa is over all of the fighting going on with the RHOBH cast right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source told Radar. “Lisa is now in late-stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place.”

Do you think Kent should appear on Vanderpump’s new show? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.