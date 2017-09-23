Tyga Explodes Over Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Bombshell: ‘That’s My Kid’!

Tyga is not happy about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby news today – or maybe he’s just relieved the news is out!

After his ex made headlines Friday for allegedly being pregnant, the rapper took to his Snapchat and posted a photograph of his former girlfriend with the message : “Hell nah that’s my kid” – followed by three devil emojiis.

Tyga, 27, split with the reality star earlier this year and she quickly rebounded with rapper Travis Scott, 25.

Now it is being widely reported that Jenner is pregnant at just 20.

Sources says broke the news to friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim.

The couple have only been dating since April and she is said to be four months pregnant.

Ironically, the news came on the same day that she launched the latest Kendall + Kylie clothing line.

Tyga removed his post from Snapchat but it remains to be seen if he stakes an actual claim that any baby is his in the coming weeks.

