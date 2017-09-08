Country Music Fans Rocked By Sudden Deaths Of Two Legends: Don Williams & Troy Gentry

Country music star Troy Gentry, of the group Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” according to a post on the groups official Twitter account.

The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at a resort in Medford. The 50-year-old singer was one of two people reportedly injured in the crash. Eddie Montgomery, his partner, was not on board at the time of the accident.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the message concluded.

Reaction across the music world has been swift.

Sheryl Crow tweeted: “So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends.”

While singer Shooter Jennings said: “Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him. I’m stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I’ll miss you.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and two children.

The death is the second to hit the country music world today. Earlier, it was announced that Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died after a short illness.

Williams, who was nicknamed “Gentle Giant” thanks to his smooth, soft tones, is survived by his wife of 57 years, and his 2 sons. He was 78.

Story Developing

