Khloe Kardashian ‘Dumped’ By Boyfriend During Basketball Playoffs?

Khloe Kardashian might be getting dumped by her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to a new report on MTO News.

Thompson has asked Kardashian to “take a break” in their relationship so that he can focus on the upcoming basketball playoffs, a source close to the athlete told MTO News. His team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is set to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

But the insider said Thompson’s excuse might not be the full story. MediaTakeOut.com learned that Tristan has secretly been cozying up to his baby mama, Jordan Craig. The publication said “there’s a chance that there could be reconciliation between Thompson and Craig. The basketball star and his ex-girlfriend welcomed a baby son on Dec. 12.

And Radar broke the news of Kardashian’s relationship slow down with Thompson just days ago.

Kardashian, 32, has been spending at least $50,000 a week on Thompson, 26, showering him with gifts, birthday parties and public declarations of love, sources told Radar—who also said that he’s “getting cold feet” and has told her he wants to slow things down.

According to a Radar source, Thompson is barely getting used to the idea of being a dad “and here’s Khloe pushing him into a high-profile engagement.”

He “is ready to run because it’s too much too quickly.”

Those close to Thompson want him to reconsider his romance with Kardashian, Radar reported.

Friends and family members are begging him to bail before the Kardashians take over his life, a source told Radar.

As Radar also reported, Kardashian hasn’t hid her big hopes for Thompson, recently telling ES Magazine that she’s ready for a marriage proposal from Thompson.

She’s “never been in this type of love” before, Kardashian gushed to the publication.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, “I would love to have a family…We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

According to a Radar source, however, earlier this year, Kardashian was jealous that Craig had given birth to Thompson’s son, whose name is Prince.

And maybe for good reason? Now, MTO News has asserted that Thompson may be going back to the mother of his child!

