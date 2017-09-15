Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Dogs ‘Almost Killed’ In Vicious Coyote Attack

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s dogs were brutalized by wild coyotes, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details of the ferocious attack!

“We’re on the prowl for coyotes,” Spelling solemnly said in an Instagram live video from her backyard last night. “Coyotes got into our yard and dragged out, attacked one of our dogs. Dragged one of them into our neighbor’s yard and almost killed him.”

“We went to the hospital to say goodbye and he pulled through,” she revealed. “And we hope Ferris is coming home today!”

“Once coyotes smell blood, they come back,” she explained. “We’re hiding our other dogs inside. We’re on the prowl to see if the sneaky bastards are coming back!”

PHOTOS:Tori Spelling Shares Over-The-Top Pics From Hattie’s B-Day Bash

An insider told Radar that Ferris is “still in critical condition.”

In 2015, the couple’s Maltese Mitzi went missing, and was believed to also have been attacked by coyotes. Sadly, she never returned home.

It is unclear how Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 50, footed the vet bill for their pooches, as they continue to struggle financially. The mom-of-five was even caught shopping with coupons at a local Costco store.

PHOTOS: Inside Tori Spelling’s Life Of Lies: Her 20 Most Shocking Fake-Outs, Half-Truths & Hidden Secrets Revealed

The couple was recently ordered to pay $220,000 to City National Bank and also owed the IRS almost $1 million in taxes.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.