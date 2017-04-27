Pay Up! Court To Enter Default Judgment In Tori Spelling’s Bank Lawsuit

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott refuse to respond to a bank’s $200,000 lawsuit against them — and it’s likely the couple will have to pay for their silence.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, City National Bank filed a motion for default in February after two months of being blown off by the reality parents of five.

On April 20, Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, failed to appear in court regarding the case, so the judge scheduled a hearing for a default judgment on May 22.

As Radar previously reported, City National Bank filed a lawsuit in December, claiming they loaned the TV couple $400,000 in 2012. They allegedly neglected to cough up $188,000 in payments and interest.

The bank also claimed Spelling failed to pay back more than $17,000 she withdrew in September.

Though she is the daughter of one of Hollywood’s most successful producers, the late Aaron Spelling, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her Canadian husband have had a host of financial troubles in recent years.

As of November 2016, Spelling and McDermott owed nearly $1 million in taxes. Sources told Radar that the IRS drained their bank accounts in an effort to recover a portion of the debt.

McDermott is also in the process of slowly paying back his more than $100,000 debt in alimony and child support to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, 54, and son Jack, 18.

