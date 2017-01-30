Lovebirds Tom Jones & Priscilla Presley Heat Up — 11 Months After His Wife’s Death!

In a rock ‘n’ roll fairytale come true, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has plunged into a hot romance with widower crooner Tom Jones!

Priscilla, 71, and Tom, 76, were spotted enjoying a cozy five-hour din-din at L.A. eatery Craig’s on Jan. 19.

Sources say the pair are finding comfort together after suffering heartbreaks.

The Delilah singer’s longtime wife, Linda, died of cancer last April. And just months ago, Priscilla was reportedly locked in a testy tug-of-love over speech coach Richard Greene with Shawn King, wife of talk icon Larry King.

“Priscilla and Tom have both been through the mill romance-wise, and have hurt and been hurt in love,” a Tinseltown insider tells RADAR. “They might just be perfect for each other!”

As RADAR reported, Priscilla appears to have been overdoing it on cosmetic procedures, which have left her face looking “skeletal — with sunken cheeks, grotesque puckered lips and scarring on the sides of her mouth.”

Since her divorce from Elvis, who died in 1977, she’s had many failed romances with lovers, including karate instructor Mike Stone and British director-producer Nigel Lythgoe.

In 1987, she delivered a love child, son Navarone, now 29, to then-beau Marco Garibaldi.

Meanwhile, ’60s heartthrob cheated on his long-suffering wife, mom of his son Mark Woodward, 59, with “countless” women. He also fathered a love child — Jonathan Berkery, now 28.

Still, Linda stood by him.

As RADAR reported, he rushed from his Asian tour to Linda’s side and apologized just before she died. “He and Priscilla are finding comfort with each other in their golden years,” says the source.

