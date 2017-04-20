Is Tom OK? Cruise In Paris During New Deadly Shooting

French police have warned residents and anyone in the Champs Elysees area in Paris to flee after possibly two attackers shot and killed a police officer and injured a second.

One gunman was also reported killed in the melee.

The shooting comes just after Tom Cruise arrived in the city to begin filming his new movie Mission: Impossible 6.

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to RadarOnline.com’s request for comment on whether the actor is safe following today’s attack.

The reports of gunfire are in an area popular with tourists and come on the eve of the country’s presidential election, which will begin its first round on Sunday.

Earlier today, police had locked down Rue de Rivili, a street in another part of the city.

Story developing.

