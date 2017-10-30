Movie Meltdown! Tom Cruise Furious Over New Flick Attacking Scientology

Tom Cruise and his handlers are freaking out over a new movie that he’s convinced is a thinly veiled takedown of Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The flick in question is the upcoming Fox thriller The Empty Man, and involves a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity that “may be responsible for a string of mysterious disappearances in a small midwestern town.”

“As far as Tom and his Scientology friends are concerned, the movie’s use of a Scientology-like self-improvement system and spiritual organization really crosses a line,” an insider told Radar. “(The) murder and missing persons story is nothing short of fear mongering.”

Cruise, 55, is said to be especially disappointed that some of his closest friends and business partners are behind the film.

“Tom expects a lot better from a studio like Fox, where he’s made some very big films in the past, like Minority Report,” the source continued. “It’s especially dismaying to Tom because both he and the film’s star, James Badge Dale, are close friends with Joe Kosinski, who will be directing Tom next year in Top Gun 2.”

Cruise, who has been a proud Scientologist for nearly 30 years is defending the church against yet another attack.

“Tom’s position is that people need to stop using Scientology as a punch line, especially in scary movies like The Empty Man.”

