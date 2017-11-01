‘Southern Charm’ War? Thomas’ New Girlfriend Meets Baby Mama Kathryn While Filming

Southern Charm is gearing up for it’s most dramatic season yet, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Thomas Ravenel’s new girlfriend Ashley Jacobs is filming scenes for the Bravo show — and his baby mama Kathryn Dennis is getting camera ready too!

“Filming is definitely something Ashley is getting used to,” an insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: ‘Southern Charm’ Shocker! Danni Rushed To Hospital During Filming

“Kathryn and Ashley are getting along pretty well,” the insider added, noting that Jacobs and Ravenel are “more in love than ever.”

“They all agreed it wasn’t about them — it’s about the children,” the insider said of Ravenel and Dennis’ tots Kensie and St. Julien. “Kathryn is the mother of Ashley’s boyfriend’s children, so she will show respect for her.”

“Ashley hopes that they can always remain cordial,” the insider concluded.

PHOTOS: The Curse Of Reality TV — 30 Reality Stars Who Died From Murder, Suicide, Overdoses & More

Radar exclusively reported that Jacobs was set to star with her new man in September after their whirlwind romance began in May. Jacobs, 32, transferred her California nursing license and moved to Charleston to be with Ravenel, 55, in September even though Ravenel hooked up with Dennis after filming the Southern Charm reunion earlier this year.

The two were in a heated custody battle over their 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son at the time, but now Ravenel has full custody of their children.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.