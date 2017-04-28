Kathryn’s Nightmare! ‘Southern Charm’ Star Ordered Back To Court Over Rehab Records

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s custody battle is far from over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Southern Charm exes are due back in a Charleston, South Carolina, family court on May 1 to duke it out over Dennis’ medical records, according to bombshell documents obtained by Radar.

READ THE COURT DOCS!

Ravenel, 54 — who currently has full custody of their two young children ­— claimed that Dennis, 24, “violated” a court order to hand over her extensive medical records. The politician also alleged that the provided copies of her rehab records were not “full, complete, unaltered and unadulterated.”

PHOTOS: Christina El Moussa Attends Church With Daughter Solo After Tarek Files Joint Custody

The father-of-two reported that she omitted certain pages of her records, specifically in regards to her detox logs and bio-psych forms.

He asked the court to find Dennis in contempt for not providing all of the records as ordered, and asked that she pay his attorney’s fees. He also asked that she would be required to provide him with “signed HIPPA releases for any and all records from each medical and mental health practitioner and provider [she] has seen since January 1, 2013.”

Their daughter, Kensington, was born the following year in 2014, and they also share a son, Saint, 2.

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt Struggles To Smile At Hollywood Event While Custody Battle Wears Him Down

The bitter custody battle kicked off last year, when Dennis was shipped off to rehab for a drug problem. Now, she’s fighting to get her kids back.

Ravenel infamously once had his own issues with drugs. In 2007, he was indicted for knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 10 months behind bars. Amid the scandal, he resigned from his position as South Carolina state treasurer.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.