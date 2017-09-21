Diva Demands! New Judge Jennifer Hudson Already A Nightmare On ‘The Voice’ Set

Season 13 of NBC’s The Voice hasn’t even started yet and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that new judge Jennifer Hudson is already causing some serious drama behind the scenes!

“Jennifer takes diva to a whole new level this season,” an on-set source revealed to Radar. “No one can tolerate her and she literally starts screaming whenever she doesn’t get her way!”

Hudson, 36 — who previously served as a judge on The Voice U.K. — is joining veteran coaches Blake Shelton, 41, and Adam Levine, 38, as well as returning fan-favorite, Miley Cyrus, 24.

PHOTOS: Adam Levine Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ Over Miley Cyrus Feud

“She thinks because she won on The Voice U.K. that she is going to win this one, too,” the source previously said, adding that “Jennifer is not backing down to anyone and will do whatever it takes to win.”

According to the informant, no one is safe from the former Dream Girls star’s wrath!

“Jennifer is butting heads with all three of the judges, as well as the contestants this season — and the production staff! She’s been extremely disruptive to production, causing unnecessary delays,” the snitch squealed.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Get Cozy During ‘The Voice’ After Party

“She thinks that everything should revolve around her and has come into this season with such a sense of entitlement. Everyone is really hoping that this season will be her last. “

Do you think that Jennifer Hudson seems like a diva? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.