‘Little Women’ Cheating Scandal! Terra Confesses She Betrayed Joe Gnoffo Before Wedding

Terra Jole wasn’t always faithful to her husband Joe Gnoffo, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“My relationship with Joe was deteriorating to the point where we were barely getting along,” the Little Women: LA star wrote in her memoir, Fierce At Four Foot Two.

“Joe hadn’t worked for a year, and the stress of that was really getting to him,” she alleged. “He’d say he needed to go pick up some things from his ex’s house and then he’d spend the night there. I knew what was going on, but I never said anything — partly because I knew in my heart of hearts that Joe wasn’t over his ex, but also because I was keeping my own secret.”

“While I was on tour, I had been swept up in the excitement of being on the road and had behaved like a dumb little girl in need of attention,” she confessed. “There are very few choices I’ve made in life that I can’t live with, but I would take back cheating on Joe in a heartbeat if I could. I never wanted to be that girl, but I was, and to this day I regret my reckless behavior.”

“Neither one of us wanted to admit to being unfaithful so the tension between us just kept building,” she admitted. “We were in love and we kept trying to make things work, but we just weren’t ready. Neither one of us was happy, which made us very dysfunctional. It had gotten to the point where it wasn’t healthy for us to stay together.”

Jole, 37, and Gnoffo, 42, broke up for a short period of time as a result, but ultimately got back together and welcomed Penelope, 2, and Grayson, 1.

“Those types of things were really difficult for me to express just because it really did happen and it wasn’t something that I was proud of,” Jole told Radar in an interview about her new book. “It was in a moment where we were not in the best light of our lives. I feel like right now that’s totally changed. I’m grateful that it took a breakup in order for us to realize we needed a fresh start.”

Gnoffo hasn’t commented on the cheating scandal yet — and Jole isn’t the only Little Women star to be involved with infidelity!

Briana Renee‘s husband Matt Grundhoffer was caught sexting a slew of women (including trans model Plastic Martyr) behind her back, and later copped to cheating on her with a female bartender while the couple was vacationing in Alaska together.

