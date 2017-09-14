Teresa Giudice Refuses To Pay For Publicity Amid Explosive Post-Prison Memoir Release

Teresa Giudice has a new book coming out this coming October, but sources have told Straight Shuter that she expects PR experts to do all the advertising work for her – for free!

RadarOnline.com can reveal that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already met with several different publicists, yet she still insists she is not paying a single dime.

Teresa, 45, believes the honor of working with her should be enough compensation.

PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice Goes Indoor Skydiving After Lesbian Sex Secrets From Prison EXPOSED

Her plan has not gone over well, and so far she does not have a publicist for her upcoming memoir.

In the book, the star will talk about how her life has changed since her release form prison, and what it’s like to be a single mother to her four daughters with her jailbird baby daddy.

Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, 45, is currently behind bars for fraud.

PHOTOS; Spilled Drinks & Dancing: Teresa Giudice Lets Loose At Melissa Gorga’s Fashion Show

Standing Strong is set to be released on October 3 of this year, but will it reach book store stand without a PR team?

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.