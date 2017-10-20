‘Flat Broke’ Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Know How She’ll Pay For Daughter’s College

Get ready for student loans, Gia.

Teresa Giudice is in a “desperate” financial situation and she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to pay her daughters’ college tuitions, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star served time in prison for major money fraud but she realized that she was in trouble.

“Teresa is flat broke and she spends all of her money on her cars. She doesn’t know how she’s going to pay for college for the girls,” a source close to the ex-felon, who was once $13 million in debt, told Radar.

“She is pretty desperate.”

With her daughter Gia almost 17, huge tuition bills loomed for the cash-strapped family.

But her sad situation had a silver lining. As the eighth season of the hit Bravo show began, sources told Radar that her fellow RHONJ castmates left her alone.

“No one attacked Teresa this season because she’s so fragile,” the insider told Radar. “After her mom died and Joe being away they didn’t want to victimize her anymore.”

