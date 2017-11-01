Teresa Slams Kim As A ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ In Most Insane ‘RHONJ’ Fight Ever!

Kim DePaolo and Teresa Giudice almost came to blows during filming of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the most insane fight ever on the show!

“I was best friends with Teresa, she used to call me 4 to 17 times a day,” Kim DePaolo told Radar about her history with Giudice, but said the relationship hit rock bottom this season when rumors about Teresa cheating on an incarcerated Joe Giudice surfaced.

“My fashion show is off the charts this year. Fighting. Carrying on. Screaming,” she said, and described Guidice going ballistic.

“We did a fundraiser for the two boys that got shot in my son’s car,” DePaolo explained, and said “The mother of the sons was crying after Teresa’s explosion.”

DePaolo told Radar that Giudice confronted her and her friends at the infamous Posche Fashion show.

“This season during filming producers came to me and said they caught Teresa sending texts to a guy, over and over again. She was sexting him. So there was a huge brawl that night. Teresa was screaming at Lena, the girl that does my hair, because I told producers Lena knew about Teresa and the guy.”

DePaolo also told Radar that a model in her fashion show claimed to have seen Giudice out with the mystery man.

“The producers didn’t know the model was going to say she saw Teresa with the guy. So she gets furious. Teresa calls me a piece of sh*t coke whore and she calls me white trash,” she revealed.

“I say ‘You’re the one that just got out of jail!’” and in true RHONJ fashion things got wild from there.

“I flip a chair, she flips it back. She looks like she is going to throw a drink at me so I decided I’m not going to let this white trash jail bird throw a drink at me!’

DePaolo said she wasn’t the only one yelling at Giudice. “The girl who works with me tells Teresa to shut the f**k up!”

She said the fighting escalated even more with Giudice.

“I was locked in a room with Teresa but I wanted to leave because I didn’t want to have a physical fight with her! I was walking upstairs screaming ‘I’ll put that f**king b***h right back in jail!’”

DePaolo admits the fight was explosive. “I’m losing my s**t over Teresa!”

