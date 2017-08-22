Cheating, Lies & Heartbreak! Teresa’s Life Unravels On ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice‘s life is falling apart in front of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras!

Teresa, 45, was finally forced to confront allegations that she was unfaithful to her jailbird husband Joe, 45, in the explosive RHONJ trailer.

“She rekindled an old flame,” Kim DePaola told stunned Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker.

“Not f***ng true!” Teresa screamed in another scene at Catania. “You should’ve f***ng stuck up for me!”

PHOTOS: Scandalous To The End! The 10 Biggest Controversies Of Teresa Giudice’s Final Weeks Of Freedom

Catania insisted she had her friend’s back as DePaola revealed that Teresa had been seeing another man for at least five months and was sexting him constantly. Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., denied the claims, and Kim and Teresa got into an epic war at the Posche fashion show.

She was also forced to confront her mother’s death and her jail sentence.

“I miss her so much,” her father, Giancinto, said through tears in one scene.

PHOTOS: 18 Scandals From Teresa Giudice’s Worst Year Ever

“I know,” Teresa responded with a frown.

“I really miss my mommy,” she later tells her daughter Milania Giudice.

“I know how it is missing your mother,” the 11-year-old spitted back. “You were gone.”

Watch The Video On RadarOnline



Teresa finished a 11-month prison sentence last December, and was on house arrest until February. Her husband Joe is currently serving a 41-month term.

Meanwhile, the newest Housewife Margaret Josephs is introduced, and Danielle Staub finally makes her long-awaited reality TV comeback. But, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, her happiness on the show didn’t last long as the ladies turned against her after she bragged about having sex with her boyfriend, Marty Caffrey, in the bathroom at the Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza opening celebration.

Will you watch RHONJ when it returns? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.