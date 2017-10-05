Dina Manzo Still ‘Scared’ 5 Months After Robbery & Assault, Teresa Giudice Reveals

Dina Manzo is still reeling in the wake of the robbery and assault that left her bruised and broken earlier this year, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s close friend Teresa Giudice reveals in her new memoir.

“Dina told me that she’s scared now. She doesn’t want to be afraid, but how can she not be?” the mother of four, 45, writes in Standing Strong, out this week. “Someone violated her space and then attacked her physically. There’s no way to forget that.”

“She’s walking on eggshells. She’s looking around every corner. She’s aware of who’s in front of her, who’s next to her, and who’s behind her.”

As Radar previously reported in May, Manzo, 45, and her boyfriend, David Cantin, 37, were punched and beaten with baseball bats by masked intruders who had broken into their New Jersey home.

Earlier that weekend, Manzo attended her goddaughter Audrina Giudice’s first communion.

The terrified couple immediately fled back to their main home in California.

“Dina called me. She was still in the hospital and was hysterical,” Giudice recalls of the painful time. “She was crying so hard. She just kept saying, ‘I got punched.’ I felt devastated.”

Just last week, Manzo vowed she would never wear jewelry again after the horrific indicent, much like Kim Kardashian has ditched expensive jewels after her Paris robbery nightmare.

She is however, wearing a tiny sentimental ring on her right pinky.

“The night I received this ring I was so hesitant & scared to put it on my finger. I wasn’t sure what kind of emotions it would bring up so soon after the event. But I did It, I sobbed on my bathroom floor,” she posted. “I realized how much I needed it at that moment. I needed this daily reminder to go easy on myself.”

