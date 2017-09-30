Television Icon Monty Hall Dead at 96

Television icon Monty Hall has died aged 96

The creator and host of Let’s Make A Deal died from heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills on Saturday, according to reports.

Hall started his career in the 1950’s by working in children’s television.

He then moved on to host popular shows like The Hollywood Squares and Password All-Stars.

However, he struck gold with Let’s Make A Deal in 1963.

Hall was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 for all his achievements.

The National Enquirer revealed earlier this month how big hearted Hall had raised $500 million for charity during his lifetime.

He told the Enquirer in his final interview: “I am thankful for the miracles that have happened to me.

“So, I was happy to help sick children and the elderly.”

