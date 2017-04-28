Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Secretly Books Plastic Surgery For After Baby

Pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry went under the knife just last year — and she’s already planning makeover #2 for after the birth of her third child later this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, told Radar that the expectant reality star has already booked invasive plastic procedures with her go-to surgeon.

PHOTOS: BODY CONFIDENT! Kailyn Lowry Defends Extreme Plastic Surgery: ‘I Struggled With Eating Disorders’

“Kailyn is scheduling to have plastic surgery with me after she has this baby,” said Dr. Miami, the star of his self-titled WE tv show.

As Radar previously reported, the 25-year-old ex of Javi Marroquin, 24, is no stranger to cosmetic surgery.

Last year, Lowry confessed she underwent a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction.

So, after already going to extreme measures to change her appearance, what else is the reality star going to get done?

PHOTOS: More ‘Teen Mom’ Plastic Surgery! Single Kailyn Lowry Gets A Boob Job, Sources Say

While Dr. Miami couldn’t say specifically, he did tell Radar that it is most likely another tummy tuck.

“There is a myth that you can only have a tummy tuck once you are done having kids,” he spilled. “But it’s not really true. You can have a tummy tuck after your first kid and if you get pregnant you can have another one. The body is amazingly elastic.”

Dr. Miami airs Friday night 10 pm on WEtv. On the next episode, the Bad Girls go wild in the star surgeon’s office.

Do you think that Kailyn Lowry needs to have more work done? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.