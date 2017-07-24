Shocking Video: Teen Livestreams Sister’s Death In Horrific Car Crash

Warning: Graphic content

Horrific new footage reveals the moment 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez slammed her car into a fence, killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

The video captured during an Instagram livestream revealed Obdulia driving erratically while dancing into the camera right before her car crashed into a barbed wire fence, ejecting her sister and another 14-year-old passenger out the window.

“Hey, everybody, if I go to f***ing jail for life, you already know why,” she told viewers moments after the crash.

“My sister is f***ing dying. Look, I f***ing love my sister to death. I don’t give a f***. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did. Jacqueline, please wake up.”

Obdulia’s Uncle, Jose Sanchez exclusively told Radaronline.com he’s not surprised about his niece’s disturbing behavior.

“She did a lot of bad things, too bad, I can’t even talk about it,” Jose said of Obdulia. “I told my brother when she was around 12, that Obdulia was heading towards a dangerous path, and they needed to do something.”

“She’s dead to me, if she dies tomorrow I don’t care. She’s a very bad person,” he fumed. “I feel so bad for Jacqueline, but I don’t speak to them anymore, and I don’t plan on going to the funeral.”

According to police, the wayward teen “was driving a Buick westbound on Henry Miller Road at a undetermined speed.”

“Sanchez allowed the vehicle to travel off the north road edge of Henry Miller Road and over corrected, causing the vehicle to travel across the eastbound lane…the vehicle traveled through a barbed wire fence where it subsequently overturned into a field, ejecting both passengers.

“One passenger sustained fatal injuries, and the other passenger sustained major injuries due to the collision. Both passengers were not wearing safety belts and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

“Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail. The other passenger suffered severe trauma to her right leg,” Officer Wyatt Foster told Radar.

Sanchez has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

“We are aware of the video and are currently working with the district attorney to set up for trial that will determine whether more severe charges are applicable,” Officer Foster said.

Bail for Obdulia is set at $300,000.

