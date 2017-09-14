Taylor Swift Launches Grammy War After Dropping ‘Reputation’ In The Last Minute

Taylor Swift has launched a Grammy Award attack on her musical rivals, a source told RadarOnline.com.

The pop queen released her controversial single “Look What You Made Me Do” just days before September 30, the Grammy deadline.

She leaked the song and video with no warning, and now she claims she wants to win!

PHOTOS: 6 Nearly Nude Photos Prove Why Pop Star Taylor Was Swift To Lock Up New Love Calvin Harris!

Swift’s biggest competitors at this time are Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, but an insider claimed to Straight Shuter that the blonde bombshell isn’t worried – after all, she’s always a winner.

After the drop of her album Reputation, Swift, 27, received much backlash over her brutal lyrics and hidden disses. Fans began speculating all over social media to try to figure out the meaning behind her words, finally coming to the conclusion that her first revenge single was a verbal attack on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

While the singer has had many rivals over the years – including Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston – details in the song reveal it is the celebrity couple who she’s really going after, at least for now.

The rest of the album is set to drop this November, and fans assume the enemy referenced will only get stronger!

PHOTOS: Surgery, Lies, Fights & More! Swift’s Frenemies Are Ready To Spill All Her Dirty Secrets: Report

Do you think that after all the controversy, Swift has a chance of winning a Grammy? Sound off in the comments below.

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.