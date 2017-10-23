Taylor Swift Goes TOTALLY Naked In New Music Video

Taylor Swift, 27, is totally naked in her newest music video!

Formerly known as the princess of pop, Swift has finally let her guard down and debuted a new, much more risqué look. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the star shared a teaser for her “Are You Ready For It?” music video this Monday on Instagram. In it, she is seen dancing around nude, inside a dark room.

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

As Radar readers know, Swift received much backlash over the release of her album Reputation. Her first song, “Look What You Made Me Do” was believed to be about her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40.

Other songs were said to be about longtime nemesis Katy Perry, 33, and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, 33.

Her latest single, “Are You Ready For It?” is said to be about her actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 26, with whom she’s managed to stay out of the Hollywood spotlight.

What do you think about Taylor Swift baring it all for her latest music video? Do you think she is simply looking to get back in the spotlight? Sound off in the comments below.

