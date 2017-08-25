Kim Betrayed! Taylor Swift Steals Nemesis Kardashian’s BFF For New Album

Taylor Swift not only seemed to diss Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on her new comeback single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” but snagged a member of the reality queen’s inner circle!

The pop star, 27, called on celebrity photographer Mert Alas to shoot the cover of her album. But Alas not only regularly works with Kardashian, the two are good friends, RadarOnline.com can report.

Reunited 🖤 A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Alas has known Kardashian, 36, for years, and back in April she presented him with the “Creative Of The Year Award” at the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Award for his photography work.

They’ve also worked together on several projects.

GUESS WHO 😈 #secretproject 😈 coming soon ' #mertandmarcus A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jun 2, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

As Radar reported, Kardashian was livid when she learned she could possibly become Swift’s latest target on the singer’s new album.

“It’s about to get ugly, and Kim is ready to shut Taylor down!” a source told Radar.

Swift released her first single from her upcoming album Reputation on Thursday night. Her sixth album will be released on November 10.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Bangin’ Bikini Body In 15 Sizzling Photos

What do you think about Taylor Swift working with Kim Kardashian’s best friend? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.