‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Want To Continue Show After Their Divorce

“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are reportedly hoping their shocking split won’t affect their hit TV show.

According to People, a source close to the couple said that the two “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”

It has also been reported that HGTV bigwigs will look at “Flip or Flop” ratings before deciding whether it warrants doing more episodes. There’s also been talk of fashioning it into a spin-off instead.

Luckily, Tarek appears more than ready to film new episodes as his health is solid. As Radar recently reported, Tarek, who had thyroid cancer and radiation treatment, revealed on Instagram he is now cancer free.

The El Moussas secretly split up in May 2016 but didn’t tell their fans until December. In January, Tarek officially filed for divorce.

The two raise daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

Sources have told Radar that the show must go on and the El Moussas are already filming new episodes because HGTV execs smell ratings gold. Production of the show was on hold until Tarek, 35, and Christina, 33, worked out the kinks in their divorce, sources informed Radar. But now it looks like it’s all systems go!

