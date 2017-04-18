Sugar Bear’s Wife Slams Mama June’s Abuse Claims: ‘He Loves His Daughter!’

Mama June Shannon has publicly labeled her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson as a beater and cheater — but the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo dad’s feisty new wife isn’t taking the insults lying down.

Jennifer Lamb, 43, who as RadarOnline.com first reported, wed Thompson in a January ceremony with his 11-year-old daughter Alana in attendance, exploded about 37-year-old Shannon in a rant to her private Facebook page.

“I have the best man in the world that loves my kids…and loves his daughter very much also,” the mother of two said in the April 16 post. “So go ahead [and] judge but at the end of this day he only has one judge.”

PHOTOS: Mama June Makes Big Splash For Thompson Family Pool Day

She claimed the only time she ever witnessed Thompson become angry was at the Mama June: Not To Hot reunion taping. In clips from the show, the 45-year-old ripped off his shirt while screaming at Shannon’s daughter Pumpkin, 17.

“If you keep a cat cornered and poking at it, it’s finally going to get tired and come out [of] the corner fighting,” Lamb explained off the outburst.

PHOTOS: Mama June Works Out With Celebrity Trainer In Hollywood

She went on to shut down Shannon’s comments that Thompson abandoned daughter Alana after their nasty 2014 split.

The doting dad called and texted his daughter every day for months, Lamb alleged, but the reality matriarch largely ignored his requests to spend time with the retired pageant queen.

“Mike and I went every weekend to Hampton [Georgia] to see Alana…He would get up around 11 am and start calling June to be able to see his daughter, then it would be 4 or 5 pm before she called back to let him see her,” she said. “And then sometimes we would sit there and never get to see her…I have him calling and texting every other day up until the first of the year, and then he started texting and calling about four times a week.”

PHOTOS: No More Sketti! Mama June Works Out With Celebrity Trainer & Nutritionist In Hollywood: See 14 Photos Of The Star’s Fitness Routine

In an exclusive interview with Radar last week, Thompson himself vehemently denied.

Shannon’s allegations that he left her children with “emotional and physical scars.”

“No, I never abused them kids!” he insisted. “I loved them kids!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.