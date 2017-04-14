Shirtless Freakout! Angry Sugar Bear Lunges At Pumpkin On ‘Not To Hot’ Reunion

On Friday’s explosive reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson blows up at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, screaming and ripping his shirt off in a blind rage.

In a preview clip of the dramatic episode, the reality show’s crew is forced to pull everyone apart.

“You touch her, I swear to God, I will f**king kill you,” Mama June yells at her ex in the video.

“F**k you, you dumb piece of s**t,” Pumpkin screams at Sugar Bear. “That’s why you’re a f*****g piece of s**t father.”

Unfortunately, Pumpkin’s remarks sent Sugar Bear into a tizzy. The reality star ripped his shirt open, screaming furiously, “C’mon then!”

“I swear to God, I will beat your f*****g a**,” Pumpkin shouts back at him.

Distraught by the confrontation, Mama June desperately asks where daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is, worrying about her safety.

Members of the crew quickly inform the star that Honey Boo Boo is “safe” backstage and “way away” from the altercation.

As Radar readers know, Mama June made shocking claims that Sugar Bear was “very emotionally and physically” abusive, and alleged that he injured Pumpkin.

“Pumpkin’s eye, that was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo, we never did,” she said. “The car wreck, several things that happened on [Here Comes] Honey Boo Boo that was kinda, like, covered up.”

Sugar Bear vehemently denied the claims. Speaking exclusively to Radar, the reality TV star insisted: “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!”

Mama June: The Confrontation airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

