See Ya! Steve Harvey Axes His Entire Chicago Crew

Steve Harvey is dropping the axe before his big move to L.A., laying off his Chicago staff after five years together, and hiring a whole new crew, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar reported, Harvey, 60, is ending his Chicago-based syndicated daytime talk show later this month, and will be launching a whole new show in La La Land in September, simply titled Steve.

Many current staffers were willing and prepared to make the move with their leader, trading deep dish and snow for Dodger Dogs and sunshine, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

PHOTOS: Cheating Claims & More! Steve Harvey’s Most Shocking Scandals Exposed

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

Harvey didn’t even have the class to reveal the news himself, but rather made one of his underlings deliver the career death blow, the insider claimed.

“The staff were told by the Executive Producer, not Steve,” the insider said. “The EP said that Steve would talk to them and then he never did. Not even an email saying ‘thanks for what you do’, or ‘good luck.'”

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

Other insiders say Harvey, who already commutes from Chicago to Hollywood to host other shows like Little Big Shots, was getting sick of all the travel.

“Steve likes the weather better in LA,” a source said.

In an official press release from NBC Harvey promises a whole new show after the move west.

PHOTOS: Selfie-Inflicted Pain — Kim Kardashian Roasted In Horrible And Funny Amazon.Com Reviews! Face The Fire In 10 Clicks

“As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show,” Harvey says in the release. “STEVE is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly, let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!”

But his departure from Chicago, and his loyal employees, has left no one laughing, according to the staffer.

“The only contact the staff has heard about the show moving to L.A. with Steve was an email sent at the beginning of year that basically said not to stop him in the office, that he was too busy to talk.”

Harvey’s reps did not immediately respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.