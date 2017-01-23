Stedman Gives Oprah Wedding Ultimatum — Marry Me Or I Will Walk!

FED UP with 30 years of foot-dragging over getting married and troubled by the lesbian rumors dogging her, Oprah Winfrey’s exasperated beau Stedman Graham is finally dumping the billionaire entertainment tycoon, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.

“Stedman has had it,” says an insider. “He’s ready to kick Oprah to the curb and leave her for good.”

During “an explosive fight around the holidays,” the insider says Stedman, 65, fired off an angry ultimatum at the 63-year-old chat show icon: Marry him or he’s finding a new galpal!

PHOTOS: Inside Oprah’s Sad Reunion With Boy She Was Once Desperate To Adopt

“He’s bitter and humiliated after waiting decades for Oprah’s hand in marriage,” the insider explains.

“He told her that he either wants a wedding in the very near future, or he’s jumping back into the dating scene.”

Oprah and Stedman first hooked up in 1986 and got engaged in 1992. Then Oprah’s BFF, Gayle King, seemed to come between them.

Since the talk show titan encouraged Early Show host Gayle to divorce her cheating husband, William Bumpus, in 1993, rumors have mushroomed that the gals were carrying on a secret lesbian affair.

PHOTOS: Oprah: Through The Years

But the OWN network queenpin has publicly insisted, “I’m not a lesbian. I’m not even kind of a lesbian.”

In 2011, after her talk show ended, she stoked Stedman’s marriage hopes by babbling on and on about a wedding in Italy with a celeb-studded guest list.

“But she never followed through, always putting her career ahead of him,” the source says.

During their latest fight, furious motivational speaker Stedman “threw the lesbian whispers in Oprah’s face and accused her of treating him like dirt,” says the source.

A stunned Oprah shrieked back at Stedman to defend herself, adds the source.

Then he furiously stormed off leaving Oprah speechless!

“After their fight, Oprah apologized to him and said they’d marry soon, and she’ll give him a big chunk of her fortune,” says the source.

“Now that Stedman has finally had enough — she’s begging him for one more chance.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.