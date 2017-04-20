Sonja Morgan Reveals ‘Sloppy’ Fling With One Of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars!

Sonja Morgan can scratch one big name off her sexual bucket list.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Real Housewives Of New York star once had a “sloppy” hookup with Jack Nicholson!

Morgan, 53, revealed the shocking secret while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, while playing a game asking if she would date various celebrities.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she would date Nicholson, she turned red, and threw a curveball.

“Have I?” she said while laughing.

“Have you!?” a shocked Cohen replied.

“Who hasn’t?!” she coyly responded. “Don’t forget how old I am, and don’t forget those days before cell phones, with the old answering machines!”

When Cohen pressed, and asked if she had more than one date with him, Morgan dropped the outrageous bombshell:

“One big sloppy mess whenever we could!” she laughingly said.

But Morgan then confessed that a short-lived fling was all it ever was.

“Nobody nails down Nicholson,” she explained.

Morgan had a different answer when asked if she’d ever date Donald Trump.

“No, we’re friends,” she answered. “We always were friends, and I went to his wedding, his ex-wife Ivana’s wedding, and friends separately. Friends of the family!”

