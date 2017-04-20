‘MAFS’ Divorce File! Inside Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast’s Split Secrets

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast announced their divorce less than a year after tying the knot on Married at First Sight. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained their divorce papers that reveal the reason for their sudden split!

Granados filed for divorce from Pendergrast on March 12, 2017. Their marriage had been over for months, as they separated in December, the papers obtained from Miami-Dade County Circuit Court reveal.

READ THE DIVORCE DOCS!

Granados asked the divorce be granted because it is “irretrievably broken.” She did not ask for alimony.

PHOTOS: Death Threats! Drug Possession! ‘Married At First Sight’ Secrets & Scandals EXPOSED

Pendergrast responded to her filing on March 14.

The couple released a statement over Twitter days after the filing.

“We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce,” the statement read. “Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS.”

She captioned the post, “Don’t be discouraged. This is still a love story.”

Their marriage was anything but a fairy tale during the series, as Pendergrast almost called it quits during filming.

PHOTOS: Moore Made It Up! Kenya’s Tall Tales About Her Married ‘Fiancé’ & Their Relationship EXPOSED — 5 Lies, 2 Truths

“She asked, ‘Are you attracted to me?’ or something like that, and I said, ‘My attraction is there, but I don’t feel like it’s where it needs to be,'” he said. “But I think the only words she heard was, ‘I’m not attracted to you,’ and then everything else was just, like, in one ear and out the other.”

When one of the advisors asked if he thinks he should get a free pass, he responded, “I get at least one get out of jail free card. How am I supposed to support her emotionally if I don’t even know how to do that yet?”

Despite their split, other couples have found success on the controversial dating show where couples meet and get married at the altar. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, and Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson are still married.

Are you surprised they split? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.